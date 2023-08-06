Las Vegas Raiders: Players outside of the "Big 3" they cannot afford to lose in 2023
Everyone knows the Raiders cannot afford to lose Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby or Davante Adams. However, if these three go down, the team will struggle mightily.
By Jason Willis
Raiders: Players outside of the "Big 3" they cannot afford to lose in 2023
2. Kolton Miller
Once considered perhaps the biggest reach of the first-round, Kolton Miller has overcome a poor rookie season to become one of the best-left tackles in the NFL. With this level of play, came a new contract that ties him to the Raiders until 2026.
Clearly the team's best offensive lineman, the team needs him for many reasons. First and foremost, the Raiders offense needs to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo healthy. While this is obvious, it has not been an easy task and he has not played a full season since 2019. Protecting his blindside with Miller will go a long way toward keeping him on the field.
Furthermore, as one of the longest tenured players on the Raiders, his leadership on the offensive line will be valuable when playing next to second-year guard Dylan Parham. After a quality rookie season, Parham can take a few steps forward next season and Miller can certainly help him get there.
What truly makes Miller indispensable however is the lack of depth behind him. With Brandon Parker currently listed behind him on the depth chart, the team cannot afford to be without its elite offensive tackle.