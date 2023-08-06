Las Vegas Raiders: Players outside of the "Big 3" they cannot afford to lose in 2023
Everyone knows the Raiders cannot afford to lose Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby or Davante Adams. However, if these three go down, the team will struggle mightily.
By Jason Willis
3. Marcus Peters
While it may seem strange to deem a player signed so late in the off-season as irreplaceable, one could make the case Marcus Peters is that for the Raiders.
Routinely one of the worst defenses in the league, Las Vegas has struggled to force turnovers for many years. Winning the turnover battle is often the difference in the close games of the NFL and the Raiders almost never do.
That's where Peters comes in. One of the NFL's best "ball hawks" since the moment he entered the NFL, he has a whopping 32 interceptions over eight seasons in the NFL. The Raiders have just 80 as a team over that same time frame.
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders are going to win because of their offense. As such, they do not need Peters to be a lockdown cornerback. They simply need him to get the offense a few more possessions and chances to score points throughout the season.
Exactly the type of player the Raiders have needed over the last decade, the team badly needs him to stay healthy and to prove that he hasn't lost a step just yet.