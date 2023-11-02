5 Raiders players and coaches who won't be back in 2024
More changes are coming.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Hunter Renfrow, WR
It has long been known that the Raiders want to move on from veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. After the team signed Jakobi Meyers this past offseason, they began gauging trade interest, but didn't get very far.
Renfrow's contract allows for the Raiders to cut him next year and save roughly $8 million in doing so, therefore a trade is highly unlikely at this point. I am sure Las Vegas will give it one more shot, but ultimately I believe the team will simply release him in order to get it over and done with. Other teams will probably wait for that to happen, too, rather than attempting to trade for him.
It is pretty curious how the Raiders went and signed Meyers, though. To be fair, Meyers has had a great season. He's been a pleasant surprise for Las Vegas' offense and has done more than Davante Adams, but that's not to the discredit of the latter.
Renfrow is a former Pro Bowl player who topped the 1,000-yard mark just a couple of years ago, so when the Raiders do release him, he will certainly have a market.