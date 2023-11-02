5 Raiders players and coaches who won't be back in 2024
More changes are coming.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Scott Turner, Pass Game Coordinator
Is it Scott Turner's fault that his quarterback cannot hit Davante Adams on a wide open would-be touchdown? Of course it isn't. However, when you are the team's pass game coordinator, it certainly does not reflect highly on you when things like that happen. It also doesn't reflect well on Turner when Adams is visibly frustrated on the sideline, game-in and game-out, each week.
The Raiders' passing attack has gone completely ghost a few times this season, which is a big reason why they are in the bottom half of the league in this category. It seems almost impossible for a roster possessing Adams and Meyers to be so bad in this department, but the Raiders have managed to make it happen.
On the season, Las Vegas is averaging 198.2 yards per game through the air. They are also second-to-last in total QBR, behind the likes of even the New York Jets, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Whoever the next head coach might be is, without a doubt, going to want to hire his own staff. So, whether or not Turner is to blame, he is going to be let go. There is no chance he sticks around at this point, and neither will this next guy.