5 Raiders players and coaches who won't be back in 2024
More changes are coming.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Mick Lombardi, Offensive Coordinator
Although it was Josh McDaniels' offense and his job to call the plays, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi will likely not be back next year. It makes sense, though, going back to the previous point of the next head coach wanting to bring in his own staff. Very rarely does an offensive coordinator get retained by the next head coach, especially if that head coach is an offensive mind. Most of them, now, will bring in their own guys.
The interesting part with Lombardi, though, is the fact that he now has the chance to take over play-calling duties. That gives him an audition for his next gig, wherever that might be. If he can help the Raiders show significant improvement during the second half of the season, then Lombardi shouldn't have a problem landing another gig.
Who knows, maybe Lombardi heads back to New England where he came from, should the Patriots make some changes next year. After all, the Patriots' season is looking like it's gone down the drain and they could see some big-time shifts within their staff next year as well. If Lombardi shows out the remainder of this season, he could find himself back with the Patriots in a similar role.