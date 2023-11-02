5 Raiders players and coaches who won't be back in 2024
More changes are coming.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Josh Jacobs, RB
You better believe Josh Jacobs isn't coming back to this organization. The Raiders saw Jacobs hold out after leading the league in rushing last year, and he finally returned on an agreed-upon one-year deal. But, the way things have gone, it seems impossible that Jacobs would want to come back, and I wouldn't blame him.
After the Monday Night Football game against Detroit, Jacobs was asked what needed to happen in order to get the offense going, to which he replied, "I don't know. It ain't my job."
That relationship seems to be severed at this point.
On the flip side, the Raiders will probably want to go out and reset their running back room by drafting the next man up. Jacobs may only be 25 years old, but he has over 1,200 career carries on his legs. Again, talking about the next head coach and offensive staff, those coaches are likely going to want fresh legs in the back field.
All in all, we're going to see a lot of changes in Las Vegas over the next several months, and hopefully all for the better.