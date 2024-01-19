4 players Las Vegas Raiders fans won't miss in 2024 if they don't return
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to reshape their roster this offseason, and here are three players fans won't miss if they do not return in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 offseason will be an exciting one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they look to build on the momentum they finished the 2023 season with. The Raiders have many decisions to make this offseason in terms of front office personnel, as well as coaches, but it is the players on the field who ultimately have to get it done when it counts.
The 2023 season was a roller coaster for the Silver and Black once again, as they started three different quarterbacks, dealt with injuries from key players, and even fired their head coach mid-season. Now, with a new regime ready to take over, the Raiders will have to focus on finding the right pieces to complement a roster that could challenge for the playoffs next season.
Here, we look at four Raiders the fans won't miss if they do not return in 2024.
4 players Las Vegas Raiders fans won't miss in 2024 if they don't return
Raiders did not get much from Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer
The big move made by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler last offseason was replacing nine-year starter Derek Carr at quarterback. In his place, McDaniels decided to bring in a few familiar faces from his Patriots days, adding Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.
While Jimmy G was named the unquestioned starter early on, it was clear his days in that role are over, and when McDaniels turned to Hoyer after Garoppolo was injured mid-season, he looked like he did not belong either. Both men are likely out now that McDaniels is gone as the Raiders look to once again turn the page at quarterback this offseason if they do not keep Aidan O'Connell as the starter.
Time for the Raiders to move on from Jerry Tillery
Defensive tackle is likely to get rebuilt this offseason as well, with guys like Adam Butler and Bilal Nichols slated to hit free agency. One member of that group who won't be a free agent this offseason is Jerry Tillery, but of the three, he could be the most likely candidate that the Raiders move on from over the next few months.
Tillery has a lot of talent, and is a former first-round pick, but he is not someone I believe that plays into the Raiders future at the position group. He will find work elsewhere, but if the Raiders decide to revamp the position group without him, I am sure fans won't be too sad about it.
Raiders need to finally let go of Brandon Parker
Somehow, Brandon Parker is still a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, though that could change this offseason. The Raiders have good depth at the position with Kolton Miller and Thayer Munford Jr., while they still must make a decision on pending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor.
Parker appeared in five games for the Raiders in 2023, making one start, and for many, it is incredible that the team continues to bring him back. I understand he has the size you look for in an NFL offensive tackle, and was a former third round pick of the team, but it is finally time for the Raiders to let Parker go for good.