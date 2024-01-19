Raiders players, led by Maxx Crosby react to Antonio Pierce being named head coach
Antonio Pierce shed his interim title on Friday, and he will become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Since the end of the 2023 NFL season, much of the news surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders has been centered around Antonio Pierce. After the firing of Josh McDaniels on Halloween, Pierce stepped into an interim head coach role with the Silver and Black, leading them to a 5-4 record the rest of the way.
In that time, the Raiders not only won more than they lost, beating all three AFC West teams, but Pierce won over the locker room. His style of leadership was not lost on the men wearing the Silver and Black, and when it came time for Mark Davis to decide who to be the team's full-time head coach in 2024, the players were outspoken with support for Pierce.
On Friday, news finally came down that Pierce would be named the 23rd head coach in Raiders history, and the team was quick to jump on social media to congratulate him.
Raiders players react to Antonio Pierce being named head coach
Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his pleasure with the hiring of Pierce.
Fellow offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. also took to X to congratulate Pierce. Munford played extremely well for the Raiders down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season, and will likely be a big piece of the puzzle for the Silver and Black now that Pierce is returning as head coach.
Former Raiders linebacker Will Compton from Bussin' With the Boys fame was bold in terms of his expectations for the Raiders in 2024 now that Pierce is back full-time.
Even Trey Wingo, who partnered with Pierce on NFL Live, sent out his congratulations on X as well.
Star safety Marcus Epps, who helped the Raiders secondary develop in a big way this season after being signed as a free agent is pumped to have his head coach back in 2024.
Another Raiders free agent from 2023, DeAndre Carter also chimed in on X, proving to all that it was always going to be Pierce as the next head coach. He won over the locker room and had the Raiders playing good football down the stretch, so now, his task is to continue to move the team forward.
But the biggest shoutout came from Maxx Crosby, who had been rumored to be up a trade if the Raiders did not bring back Pierce in a full-time role. Crosby has had Pierce's back from the start, and you can expect many years of him in the Silver and Black going forward.
Crosby then posted this video to X.
Mark Davis got it right when he named Pierce interim head coach, and he got it really right by giving him the full-time title this offseason. Now the work begins for Pierce, as he puts together an offensive staff alongside the Raiders new general manager, and while Champ Kelly is the favorite to land that job, nothing has been announced as of yet.