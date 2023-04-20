4 Las Vegas Raiders players who are vulnerable to being replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold significant draft capital next week, and here, we look at four current players that could be replaced with draft picks.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost a week away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, the time has come to finally capitalize on good draft capital. Las Vegas holds four of the first 100 picks this April, and sitting at No. 7, they are in line to bring in an impact player that could be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
As we inch closer to Day 1, the Raiders roster is still a bit of a question mark, as the team has plenty of holes to fill. Even in position groups where a starter appears to be, changes could be coming, especially with the team picking five times in the first 109 selections.
General manager Dave Ziegler is putting his stamp on the franchise, and for better or worse, that appears to be the direction this offseason. While he has done a nice job adding talent in free agency, the draft is where he is going to make or break his tenure with the team, and it starts with a top-10 pick next week.
Here, we look at the Raiders current players who could be vulnerable of being replaced by a 2023 NFL Draft pick.