4 Las Vegas Raiders players who are vulnerable to being replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
Austin Hooper, TE
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to trade away Darren Waller this offseason, leaving a gaping hole at the tight end position. Waller was seen as a cornerstone player for Las Vegas, but did not connect with the new regime, and was sent east to the New York Giants for a draft pick.
To fill that role, the team brought in two veterans in Austin Hooper and OJ Howard, while also re-signing Jesper Horsted. None of those players are as talented as Waller, and while Hooper is likely to make the team, the 2023 NFL Draft could bring a legitimate TE1 to the roster, especially on Day 2.
The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with tight end talent, and the Raiders offense under Josh McDaniels needs a solid pass-catcher, and blocker at the position. Guys like Darnell Washington, Sam LaPorta, and Tucker Kraft could all fall deep into Day 2 when all is said and done, and all three could start right away in Las Vegas.