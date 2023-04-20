4 Las Vegas Raiders players who are vulnerable to being replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
Neil Farrell Jr.
During the 2022 offseason, Dave Ziegler and his staff went out of their way to bolster the defensive tackle spot, adding players via free agency, and the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, there is still little stability at the position group entering the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is a position that could be targeted early by the Raiders.
Looking ahead, the team did bring back Jerry Tillery this offseason, and Bilal Nichols is a solid veteran that should get more than some playing time next season. However, the depth guys are in big trouble when it comes to this year's draft class, as it is loaded with talented players that could come in and take their roles immediately.
One such player is Neil Farrell Jr., who was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2022, and struggled to get his footing at the NFL level as a rookie. Las Vegas could have their eyes on Brian Bresee, Calijah Kancey, or even Mazi Smith with that No. 38 overall pick in the second round, and all three of those would push for a starting job in Year 1.