4 Las Vegas Raiders players who are vulnerable to being replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft

4 Raiders who are vulnerable to being replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
Alex Bars
The offensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders struggled once again this past season, but there were some bright spots. Offensive tackle Kolton Miller remains a top young player at the position, and his fellow tackle, Jermaine Eluemunor had a breakout season in 2022, earning a new contract.
Andre James will return at center, and 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham is expected to start at one of the offensive guard spots, but is Alex Bars really good enough to start for the Raiders in 2023. The 27-year old veteran played in 15 games for Las Vegas last season, starting 14, but despite that, most experts have the Silver and Black adding an interior offensive lineman to push for a starting role this April.
One player to keep an eye on is Peter Skoronski, who is listed as an offensive tackle, but could land with the Raiders in the first round if they trade down. Many feel that Skoronski is better suited to play offensive guard at the next level, and with the Raiders, he likely would push Bars for the starting job as a rookie.