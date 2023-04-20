4 Las Vegas Raiders players who are vulnerable to being replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
All outside cornerbacks
One position group that has long plagued the Raiders franchise is cornerback, as the team has tried and failed to bring in top free agents, and draft prospects in recent years. As it stands, the group does have depth, but no real star at the outside cornerback spots, assuming Nate Hobbs returns to the slot where he dominated as a rookie in 2022.
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the cornerback spot must be addressed, and we believe the Silver and Black should use their first-round pick on the position group. In fact, in our latest four-round mock draft, we had the team trading down to No. 13 overall on Day 1, and with the pick, adding Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State.
Players like Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. are excellent depth pieces, and one should slide in and start in 2023. However, the Raiders need to add a legitimate CB1 to the mix this draft season, and that could mean using No. 7 overall on either Christian Gonzalez from Oregon, or Devon Witherspoon from Illinois.