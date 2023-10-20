How a Las Vegas Raiders playoff run begins with starting Aidan O' Connell for the rest of the season
The time is now for the Las Vegas Raiders to make a run, and all runs start with stability at the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell brings that stability.
By CJ Errickson
When you look at the top teams in the NFL each season, it starts with one core concept - stability. The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much of that, especially at the quarterback position. Once again, starter Jimmy Garoppolo is out for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears after suffering a back injury in last week's victory against the New England Patriots.
Through six games played in 2023, Garoppolo has only participated in 100% of the team's offensive snaps in just three games. Moving forward, the Silver and Black must have someone under center that the team can depend upon, and rookie Aidan O'Connell can provide just that.
Here are a few reasons why head coach Josh McDaniels should place his faith in the rookie for the remainder of the 2023 season.