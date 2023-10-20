How a Las Vegas Raiders playoff run begins with starting Aidan O' Connell for the rest of the season
The time is now for the Las Vegas Raiders to make a run, and all runs start with stability at the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell brings that stability.
By CJ Errickson
Aidan O'Connell can be an offensive facilitator
The rookie from Purdue has only started in one contest thus far. However, he showed flashes of potential in his start against the L.A. Chargers.
While old Raiders friend Khalil Mack had a field day with six sacks, O'Connell kept the Raiders offense afloat in that contest until the final drive.
As seen in the chart above, he can make every throw anywhere on the field when given the opportunity. More importantly, he showed the ability to get the team's best offensive player involved.
Davante Adams plays better with Aidan O'Connell
The Raiders star wide receiver has shown visible frustration recently due to a lack of involvement in the team's offense. Despite the wins, Davante Adams is a player who deserves to be targeted more than 10 times a game. In Aidan's lone start, he targeted the former All-Pro 13 times, which impressed Adams more than he has been compared to the rest of the season.
Moving forward, the duo could undoubtedly develop more chemistry compared to Jimmy Garoppolo, who has targeted Jakobi Meyers just five fewer times than Adams in the season. Last but not least, O'Connell may be Josh McDaniels's only hope for returning as the team's head coach next season.