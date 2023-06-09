Las Vegas Raiders: Position battles to watch during the 2023 offseason
By Jason Willis
Raiders position battles to watch: Tight End
After five brilliant years in the silver and black, Darren Waller is now a member of the New York Giants. A massive change, the offense will no doubt look much different without one of the league's biggest physical mismatches.
To replace Waller, the team added a litany of options for the position. The most exciting of these is no doubt second-round pick Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. One of the best tight end prospects in the draft, and many expected him to be a first-round selection.
While Mayer is no doubt the future at the position, will he be the week one starter? If head coach Josh McDaniels looks to go with a veteran initially, both Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard represent quality options that can ease the transition for a rookie.
However, it is certainly possible, if not likely, that Mayer is just head and shoulders the best player the Raiders have at the position. In that case, he will be the starter in week one. Regardless, giving the rookie two veterans to compete against should be great for his long-term development.