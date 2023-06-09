Las Vegas Raiders: Position battles to watch during the 2023 offseason
By Jason Willis
Raiders position battles to watch: Defensive Tackle
For the members of Raider Nation, it feels like ages since the team has had an impact player on the interior of the defense. However, it is not for a lack of trying as the team currently has Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery, both free agent signings, penciled in as starters.
Furthermore, general manager Dave Ziegler has selected two defensive tackles in both of his draft classes with the Raiders. In 2022 it was a pair of day-three picks spent on Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler. In 2023, the team took it a step further and spent a third-round pick on Alabama's Byron Young before adding Nesta Jade Silvera in the seventh round.
Of course, after spending a third round pick on Young, it seems likely that he would have a leg up on the competition but even still, the lack of proven players across the unit means anyone can step up and take the job.
Truly, this position is the biggest wildcard on the team and any of these players could be named the starters in Denver for week one. For the Raiders, they will hope that whoever wins the job, can cement themselves as a presence on the inside for years to come.