3 position groups the Raiders must add a star to in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong roster going into the 2024 offseason, but a star is needed at these three position groups.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into this offseason with plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, but luckily for them, the roster is better than it has been in a long time. While the 2023 Raiders finished at 8-9 and outside of the playoffs, there was a lot of growth, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
This offseason, the Raiders made a change at the helm of the franchise, as Mark Davis brought in Tom Telesco to be the team's new general manager. Telesco is a veteran guy in the role, having spent the last 11 seasons with the Chargers franchise, so for the first time in a long time, the Raiders will not be bringing in a first-year general manager.
Telesco's goals are wide this offseason, as there are question marks at some key position groups, and depth is needed everywhere. The Raiders should have solid cap space when all is said and done, and with great draft assets, you can expect some big-name players to be on the roster via free agency and the NFL Draft.
Here, we look at three position groups where Telesco must add a star if the Raiders are to take the next step forward.