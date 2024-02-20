3 position groups the Raiders must add a star to in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong roster going into the 2024 offseason, but a star is needed at these three position groups.
By Brad Weiss
3, Defensive Tackle
It seems like every offseason the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for ways to improve the interior of their defensive line. However, last offseason during the 2023 NFL Draft, Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels decided to pass on a potential franchise defensive tackle in Jalen Carter to go with Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.
Ziegler and company did not completely ignore the defensive tackle spot, taking two of them later on in the draft in Byron Young and Nesta Jade-Silvera, but neither player made an impact in Year 1. This offseason, there is a plethora of talent at the position available in the NFL Draft and free agency, and changes will be needed with some key pieces hitting free agency for the Raiders.
Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce proved they could be a dominant duo coming off the edge last season, and they could combine for over 20 sacks once again in 2024. Wilson ended up moving inside and playing better down the stretch of the season, and could stay there next year, especially with Patrick Graham returning as defensive coordinator.
Chris Jones is available in free agency if the Kansas City Chiefs decide to pass on him, and guys like Byron Murphy II and Jer'Zhan Newton have been mocked to Las Vegas in recent mock drafts, so keep an eye on this position group this offseason.