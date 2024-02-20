3 position groups the Raiders must add a star to in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong roster going into the 2024 offseason, but a star is needed at these three position groups.
By Brad Weiss
1. Quarterback
We end with the most important position in all of sports, as the Raiders have a real question mark at the quarterback position depending on who you ask. Last year, Las Vegas trotted out three different starting quarterbacks during the 2023 NFL season, and while Aidan O'Connell played well down the stretch, some feel he may not be a good fit for Luke Getsy's offense.
O'Connell has the ability to deliver the football anywhere on the field, but it is his mobility that could hold him back in today's game. Getsy is used to having a mobile quarterback, with his last stop as an offensive coordinator coming in Chicago, where he had Justin Fields under center, one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL.
Rumors from Las Vegas state that Antonio Pierce is very high on Jayden Daniels, a player he recruited during his time at Arizona State, and someone he is very familiar with. Daniels has the playmaking ability with his arm and his feet that could make him a perfect fit in Las Vegas, but the Raiders will have to move assets in order to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft to get him.
There are also some key free agents available, and a trade for Justin Fields is not out of the question with Chicago holding the No. 1 overall pick this April. One thing is for sure, the quarterback room must be upgraded, and Davis seems to be hell bent on bringing in a superstar at the position this offseason.