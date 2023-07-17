Las Vegas Raiders: Key positions are up for grabs during 2023 training camp
We are inching close to the start of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders, and key positions are still up for grabs.
The Raiders added multiple new players on both sides of the ball this offseason, and with training camp less than a week away (Rookies report July 20th, veterans report July 25th), there is sure to be high competition all across the roster during training camp for starting jobs, backup jobs, and there will be holes to fill just for more depth for some positions as well.
Some will be playing just to make the roster, and may not even make the team. So let’s look at the five position battles you need to keep an eye on if you’re a Raiders fan.
Raiders cornerback room has spots up for grabs
The Raiders bolstered their cornerback depth chart this offseason after letting free agent Rock Ya Sin sign with another team. Las Vegas brought in some hungry young players to compete for both starting positions and backup spots, so expect the battle on the depth chart to rage on all summer long.
The franchise has not had a good cornerback group in a long time, but this could be the year that changes. They brought back Brandon Facyson, who played for the Colts last year but the year before played for Las Vegas.
They also brought in former Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley, who is another solid player I think has the chance to really blossom this season. They also brought in David Long Jr, who played for the Rams and is still only 25. Then they added the rookie Jakorian Bennett with the 104th overall pick, and I think he has the chance to be a special player.
They also still have Nate Hobbs, Sam Webb, Amik Robertson and Tyler Hall, who are all still very young with a lot of potential and room to grow. Cornerback may be the deepest and most intriguing position battle for the Raiders in training camp 2023.