Las Vegas Raiders: Key positions are up for grabs during 2023 training camp
We are inching close to the start of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders, and key positions are still up for grabs.
Raiders replacing Darren Waller and Foster Moreau
This one is another very intriguing position. The Raiders traded away star tight end Darren Waller to the Giants, let Foster Moreau go in free agency, and for a while were essentially left with nothing. Then things started to change, as they signed veterans OJ Howard and Austin Hooper in free agency, and drafted Michael Mayer in the second round.
Mayer has incredible potential, and could end up being a star player for the Raiders down the road at the position group.
The Linebacker room is thin for the Raiders
Linebacker is a position to keep an eye on, as the Raiders still have Divine Deablo, Curtis Bolton, Luke Masterson, and Darius Butler coming back. This offseason, they brought in Kana’i Mauga, undrafted free agent Drake Thomas, and drafted Amari Burney who has the potential be a very solid player.
The biggest addition in free agency was Robert Spillane, who is only 27 years old, and played some solid football for the Steelers last season. There is some good young talent at the position, but everything will key on the rise of Deablo in 2023.