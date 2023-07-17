Las Vegas Raiders: Key positions are up for grabs during 2023 training camp
We are inching close to the start of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders, and key positions are still up for grabs.
How the Raiders can fill need at defensive tackle
In the offseason, the Raiders made it very clear that they wanted to beef up the middle of the defensive trenches, and they did so by adding a bunch of new faces. Adam Butler, Adam Plant Jr. and two draft picks, Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera are a few of them.
The Raiders also added Jordan Willis and John Jenkins, two veterans, while bringing back Jerry Tillery. If they can get more production in Year 2 from Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler, this could end up being a sneaky solid group for the Silver and Black in 2023.
Who will be the Raiders running back?
The big question is whether or not the Raiders can get Josh Jacobs a new deal, or get him to play on the franchise tag this season. If they cannot, this is a position group that will have a lot of question marks, as Zamir White ran the ball only 17 times as a rookie last season.
If he is back, Jacobs is obviously the No. 1, but who will be the No. 2 behind him? Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are back as veteran options, and both can be relied upon for depth behind Jacobs. When all is said and done, White needs a big summer to pass both on the depth chart, as it will set the team up with two young running backs for the foreseeable future.
The Raiders have a lot of very young, solid players with a lot of hunger and potential, and plenty of starting spots and roster spots to fill in general. Wide receivers is an honorable mention to keep an eye on as star wide receiver Davante Adams has the number one spot locked down obviously, as he’s arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.
But behind him, it could get very interesting between new addition Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow for the two and three spots. Most likely it’ll be Adams, Meyers, and Renfrow but even after that, the last couple of spots will be a hard-fought battle as well between veterans DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, Cam Sims, and Keelan Cole along with rookie Tre Tucker and DJ Turner who will be entering his second season.