Raiders: Positions outside of quarterback the team must improve in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders were alive in the AFC Playoff race until Week 17 in 2023, and here are three positions they must upgrade outside of quarterback this offseason.
By Daniel Davis
Linebacker depth
Linebacker has been an issue since Khalil Mack left town for Chicago. The Raiders have a below-average defense with a few standout stars. In particular, Maxx Crosby is the obvious choice and Trevon Moehrig made some steps in the right direction. Malcolm Koonce had some great plays as rookie Tyree Wilson continued to struggle throughout the season, but came on in the end,.
The biggest issue facing the Raiders right now is the linebacker and the depth at the position. Robert Spillane was the Middle Linebacker and compiled 85 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Compare that to Zaire Franklin who had 179 tackles and 1.5 sacks. This could also be because the majority of teams who attacked the Raiders defense seemed to be in the passing game rather than in the running game.
This all being said, there are multiple linebackers in free agency this season who the Raiders could use.
This season there will be a market for linebackers as a few big names are not under contract for 2024 including Lavonte David, Devin Bush, Bobby Wagner, Denzel Perryman, and Shaquille Leonard. Patrick Queen could be in there but I don't see the Ravens letting go of a 23-year-old linebacker. Josey Jewell and Jordan Hicks are other candidates that could upgrade the position.