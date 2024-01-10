Raiders: Positions outside of quarterback the team must improve in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders were alive in the AFC Playoff race until Week 17 in 2023, and here are three positions they must upgrade outside of quarterback this offseason.
By Daniel Davis
Interior Offensive Lineman
Las Vegas has another big issue on its hands, the offensive line. The offensive guard position has been a sore spot for a while now as the team struggled to move the ball on the ground this season. Josh Jacobs took a step back in all-purpose yards and a big part of that was the offensive line play.
The market for offensive guards is limited and will be expensive. Greg Van Roten has not done enough to get a long-term deal for the Raiders but he could get another one-year prove-it deal. Dylan Parham played average as well leaving a lot on the field.
In 2024, the list of free agent guards starts with the biggest name Andrus Peat of the New Orleans Saints. The 30-year-old guard played behind Jahri Evans and learned from a Hall of Fame guard. Peat is a monster at his position and will garner a $10+ million deal to come to Las Vegas.
If the Raiders are serious about protecting a young quarterback, if they plan to go that direction in the draft, they first need a way to protect him and open holes for the running backs even if it is not Josh Jacobs. Other notable names are Connor Williams, Lucas Patrick, and Kevin Zeitler.
If the Raiders are serious about making a playoff run, they need to seriously upgrade the above positions and look to either trade up in the draft for the best player at these positions or spend some money in free agency.