3 Raiders with potential to be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders roster is strong in 2024, and these three players could end up being first-time Pro Bowl players this season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to bounce back from an 8-9 record this upcoming season, and have spent the offseason trying to build up the roster to do so. They have added the premier defensive tackle in this year's free agency class in Christian Wilkins, and his arrival will go a long way in the Raiders being elite up front along the defensive line.
While guys like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby are considered perennial Pro Bowl players, there are some Raiders who will need to step up in a big way this upcoming season if the Raiders hope to make the playoffs. The players we will look into here have never been to the Pro Bowl, but based on their play last season, this could be the year they are finally named to the event.
Here, we look at three Raiders who could be first-time Pro Bowl players in 2024.
3. Jack Jones
One of the biggest moves made by the Raiders during the 2023 season was the addition of cornerback Jack Jones. With a long history with head coach Antonio Pierce, Jones stepped in and became a leader in the Raiders defensive backfield, showing himself to be quite the playmaker at the position group.
As the Raiders CB1, Jones is going to get the biggest matchup on the outside each week, and will be given the opportunity to prove he is one of the best in the game. If the 2023 season is any indication, this could be the biggest steal the Raiders have made in free agency in quite some time.