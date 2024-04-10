3 Raiders with potential to be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders roster is strong in 2024, and these three players could end up being first-time Pro Bowl players this season.
By Brad Weiss
2. Malcolm Koonce
Another player who stepped up in a big way after Josh McDaniels was fired was edge rusher Malcolm Koonce. A former third-round pick of the Raiders, Koonce burst onto the scene in the team's final eight games, racking up eight sacks and proving to be a real force opposite Maxx Crosby coming off the edge.
Going into next season, Koonce is going to be listed as a starter, and will have every opportunity to build on his success from last season. He has always been someone who the Raiders felt has the potential to be great, and with the addition of Wilkins in the middle, it is only going to help in his development.
The Raiders felt that No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson would be their missing piece opposite Crosby in the pass rush, but it was in fact Koonce who turned heads. He has gotten some national love this offseason, being seen as a breakout candidate by the national media, so it would not shock anybody if he becomes a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024.