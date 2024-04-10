3 Raiders with potential to be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders roster is strong in 2024, and these three players could end up being first-time Pro Bowl players this season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams, a perennial Pro Bowl player who should be enshrined in Canton one day. Since coming to the Raiders during the 2022 offseason, Adams has been looking for his WR2 to take some of the load from him, and the Silver and Black got that guy last offseason in Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers fit right in with the Raiders, catching nine balls including two touchdowns in the season opener against the Denver Broncos. From there, it was a strong season for Meyers, who had over 100 targets, and set a career-high with eight touchdowns receptions, ran in two scores, and even had a touchdown pass.
The Raiders are going to lean on him even more in 2024, as Hunter Renfrow was released, and a second-year player in Tre Tucker will be looking to make more of an impact. Meyers has proven to be an incredible find for the Raiders, and is in line to possible rack in over 90 catches for the first time in his career.