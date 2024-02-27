Raiders seen as potential landing spot for elite Defensive Tackle
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big need at defensive tackle, and appear to be a potential landing spot for the best free agent available at the position this offseason.
By Brad Weiss
This is a huge offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they look to put a playoff-caliber team on the field in 2024. New head coach Antonio Pierce will take the helm in a full-time role in 2024, while new general manager Tom Telesco has all eyes on him going into his first season building the roster.
Looking at the Raiders going into what should be an exciting offseason, there is certainly talent for Telesco to build around. Davante Adams seems like a lock to be returning in 2024, even with a new trade rumor coming out every week, and Maxx Crosby may be the best overall edge rusher in the game right now.
Still, changes are coming, and that includes via trades, the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as free agency. Telesco will have to push the right buttons in order for the Raiders to compete in a tough AFC West, but he is a veteran general manager who has navigated these waters before.
Over at Pro Football Focus, Brad Spielberger listed the potential landing spots for the top defensive tackles available this year in free agency. For Raiders fans, this piece would be a dream scenario for the Silver and Black.
Raiders seen as a landing spot for Chris Jones
Chris Jones is the premier defensive tackle in this year's free agency class, so he was listed as No. 1 in Spielberger's ranking. While Jones just won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, and stated during their parade that he wants to be back, another AFC West team seems to be waiting in the wings in Las Vegas.
Spielberger listed Las Vegas as one of two possible destinations for Jones in free agency, with the Chicago Bears being the other one. Jones is only 29-years old, and has been named first-team All-Pro the last two seasons with the Chiefs, with both years ended with Super Bowl titles.
A'Shawn Robinson from the New York Giants was also listed as a potential free agency signing for the Raiders this offseason as well.
With a strong amount of salary cap space right now, and more coming, Telesco is poised to make a big splash in free agency this offseason. Landing Jones would give Patrick Graham an elite defensive tackle to put in the middle of his defensive line, and would benefit Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge in a big way.