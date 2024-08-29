Just Blog Baby
Raiders practice squad roster: Full list & latest roster moves

Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce revealed the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but the team is not done making transactions.

By Levi Dombro

Tuesday marked the official end of the preseason as NFL teams had to turn in their preliminary 53-man rosters to the league. Teams are far from finalized at this juncture of the offseason, however, because the choices that other teams make affect the outlook of the franchise.

Another team may release a player that your organization is interested in, and a player you expected to clear waivers and return on the practice squad could be claimed by another team. There are a lot of moving pieces this time of year, so let’s take a look at how the Raiders roster has taken shape since the announcement of their initial roster.

Practice squad roster announced

The Raiders signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, all of which were members of the Silver and Black in the preseason:

Player

Position

David Agoha

DE

Alex Bachman

WR

Carter Bradley

QB

Ben Brown

G

Matthew Butler

DT

Jalen Guyton

WR

Sincere McCormick

RB

Will Putnam

C

Phalen Sanford

S

John Samuel Shenker

TE

Charles Snowden

DE

Dalton Wagner

T

Sam Webb

CB

Kristian Wilkerson

WR

An NFL team is allowed 16 players for their practice squad, but because David Agoha was acquired through the International Player Pathway Program, he is an exemption, so technically the Raiders are allowed 17 players.

This means that the Raiders have three open spots on the practice squad that can be filled at any point. Notable players from training camp that could return include tight ends Cole Fotheringham and Zach Gentry, CB Woo Governor, and S Jaydon Grant, all of whom played commendably in the preseason for Las Vegas. 

