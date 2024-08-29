Raiders practice squad roster: Full list & latest roster moves
By Levi Dombro
Tuesday marked the official end of the preseason as NFL teams had to turn in their preliminary 53-man rosters to the league. Teams are far from finalized at this juncture of the offseason, however, because the choices that other teams make affect the outlook of the franchise.
Another team may release a player that your organization is interested in, and a player you expected to clear waivers and return on the practice squad could be claimed by another team. There are a lot of moving pieces this time of year, so let’s take a look at how the Raiders roster has taken shape since the announcement of their initial roster.
Practice squad roster announced
The Raiders signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, all of which were members of the Silver and Black in the preseason:
Player
Position
David Agoha
DE
Alex Bachman
WR
Carter Bradley
QB
Ben Brown
G
Matthew Butler
DT
Jalen Guyton
WR
Sincere McCormick
RB
Will Putnam
C
Phalen Sanford
S
John Samuel Shenker
TE
Charles Snowden
DE
Dalton Wagner
T
Sam Webb
CB
Kristian Wilkerson
WR
An NFL team is allowed 16 players for their practice squad, but because David Agoha was acquired through the International Player Pathway Program, he is an exemption, so technically the Raiders are allowed 17 players.
This means that the Raiders have three open spots on the practice squad that can be filled at any point. Notable players from training camp that could return include tight ends Cole Fotheringham and Zach Gentry, CB Woo Governor, and S Jaydon Grant, all of whom played commendably in the preseason for Las Vegas.