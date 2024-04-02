Raiders pre-draft trade brings 3-time Pro Bowl QB for 6 Draft picks and more
A recent trade proposal brings the Las Vegas Raiders their next franchise quarterback.
By Brad Weiss
There is no doubt that the quarterback position is going to be the main topic of conversation leading into the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas currently has two capable quarterbacks on the roster in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, two guys who nearly led their teams to the playoffs last season after taking as backups.
However, the buzz surrounding the Raiders has been that the team may be in the market to trade up for a quarterback on Day 1. If they decide to stay put at No. 13, and go with a quarterback at No. 44 overall, then they could also add a signal-caller, possibly Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. with the selection.
One Dallas Cowboys site has the team going in another direction, and that is pulling off a blockbuster pre-draft trade to land their franchise quarterback. Here was the trade proposed by K.D. Drummond from Cowboys Wire:
Raiders add Dak Prescott as QB1
The premise of this trade is to mirror the trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams a few years back that included Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. That draft seemed to work out for both teams, as the Lions are one of the best teams in football now, and Stafford won a Super Bowl as a member of the Rams.
For the Raiders, this would be significant draft capital to upgrade the quarterback position, and while Prescott has stacked numbers in his career, he has never won big games. That was the same narrative surrounding former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, so a move like this, trading away six draft picks and O'Connell, may not excite the fan base that much.
Drummond spoke to the fact that this move would also be a statement by Antonio Pierce that the team plans to win-now. Prescott is coming off a monster season in 2023 in Dallas, tossing over 35 touchdowns against nine interceptions, while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.
This move would definitely upgrade the position group, but with O'Connell going to Dallas, the Raiders would have to add one more player to the room, unless they go with Prescott, Gardner Minshew II, and Anthony Brown Jr. to start the season.
One thing is for sure, this trade would certainly make waves in and out of Raider Nation.