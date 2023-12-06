Predicting the rest of the 2023 Raiders schedule after the bye
As we come out of the 2023 bye week, let us take a try at predicting the rest of the regular season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders watched Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season from their couches, as they got a much-needed bye week after playing in 12 consecutive weeks. Sitting at 5-7, the Raiders are still technically still alive in a wide-open AFC, but the road ahead of them is not for the faint of heart.
Las Vegas kicks off the final five games of the 2023 regular season at home against the Minnesota Vikings, a game they will certainly have a chance to win. The Raiders have struggled to win games as of late, losing two straight heading into the bye week, and doing so against probable AFC Playoff teams in the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, they will look to stay alive in the AFC Playoff race across the final five games, games that include the Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and all three AFC West opponents. Luckily for the Raiders, three of those last five games are at home, though road matchups await against the Kansas CIty Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts in back-to-back weeks.
The hope is that the team can get off to a quick start after the bye week against the Vikings, and here, we dive into what could happen down the stretch for this 2023 Raiders team.