Predicting the rest of the 2023 Raiders schedule after the bye
As we come out of the 2023 bye week, let us take a try at predicting the rest of the regular season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Week 14: Raiders vs Vikings
The Raiders kick off the final five games of the 2023 regular season against the Vikings, a team who has also lost two straight heading into this matchup. The Vikings caught fire in the middle of the season after Kirk Cousins' injury, winning five straight, but they have fallen on hard times since that incredible run.
Luckily for the Vikings, they will get Justin Jefferson back for this matchup, and he will be a nightmare for the Raiders secondary. The Raiders defensive backfield has played better this season, but the Vikings have a bunch of options in the passing game, including Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, and KJ Osborn.
Still, I like the Raiders chances in this game, as Joshua Dobbs has been underwhelming as of late, and the team had not named him starting quarterback in Week 14 as this piece was being written. Antonio Pierce has to make sure the Raiders are ready coming out of the first bye week with him as head coach, and I believe that will be the case in a close victory for the Silver and Black in front of the home crowd.