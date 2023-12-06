Predicting the rest of the 2023 Raiders schedule after the bye
As we come out of the 2023 bye week, let us take a try at predicting the rest of the regular season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Week 15: Raiders vs Chargers (Thursday Night Football)
After not playing in Week 13 due to the bye week, the Raiders will hit the ground running the rest of the way, playing two games in a five-day stretch. After playing against Minnesota in Week 14, the Raiders will stay home in Week 15 as they play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
The Chargers beat the Raiders pretty soundly the first time out, as that was Aidan O'Connell's first start at quarterback in his rookie season. He is a much better player than he was back then, and if he can protect the football against Los Angeles, there is no reason why the Raiders can't win their second game in a row out of the bye week.
Los Angeles has not looked good in recent weeks, and the offense really struggled against the New England Patriots the last time out, managing only two field goals. The Raiders could be getting the Chargers at the perfect time, as home teams have the advantage on Thursday night matchups, and the Raiders take care of business to move their record back to .500 and put themselves in position for a playoff run.