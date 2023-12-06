Predicting the rest of the 2023 Raiders schedule after the bye
As we come out of the 2023 bye week, let us take a try at predicting the rest of the regular season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Week 16: Raiders at Chiefs (Christmas Day)
The Raiders will have a Christmas Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, and for Raiders fans, it will severely dampen the holiday. The Raiders have long struggled against the Chiefs, and have been nearly awful inside Arrowhead Stadium, and this matchup will be no different in Week 16 against their hated AFC West rival.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be fighting for the No. 1 spot in the AFC at this point in the season, so they will not be taking their foot off the gas against the Raiders. Mahomes and company should roll in this matchup as they look to bolster their chances of having home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs.
The Raiders make it close late in the second half, but a late touchdown by the Chiefs turns this one into a laugher. Sitting at 7-8, the Raiders will now head to Indianapolis with their season on the line, and that is a scenario that we saw play out a few years back when the team rode a four-game winning streak to a Wild Card berth under Rich Bisaccia.