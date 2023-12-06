Predicting the rest of the 2023 Raiders schedule after the bye
As we come out of the 2023 bye week, let us take a try at predicting the rest of the regular season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Week 17: Raiders at Colts
The Indianapolis Colts had high hopes going into this season, as they used a first-round pick on Florida star quarterback Antony Richardson. Going into Week 14, the Colts have stayed the course despite Richardson being lost for the season due to injury, and is currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoff race.
Gardner Minshew currently has this Colts team riding a four-game winning streak, and in that time he has turned around what could have been a disaster of a Colts season. Indianapolis is getting great play not only from him, but Michael Pittman Jr. is quietly emerging as one of the better young wide receivers in the AFC this season.
Going on the road will be a tall task for the Raiders, and by this time, they will be fighting for their playoff lives after losing on the road to the Chiefs the week before. With the season on the line, the Raiders pull out a close victory inside Lucas Oil Field, much like they did in their run to the playoffs back in 2021 late in the season.