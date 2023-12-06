Predicting the rest of the 2023 Raiders schedule after the bye
As we come out of the 2023 bye week, let us take a try at predicting the rest of the regular season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Week 18: Raiders vs Broncos
Week 18 brings a huge matchup with the Denver Broncos, as this game could decide which AFC West team heads to the AFC Playoffs as a Wild Card. It is assumed that the Chiefs are going to win the AFC West, so if any other AFC West team is to make the playoffs, it will have to be the Wild Card route.
Denver has looked much better in recent weeks, and it appears that the marraige between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson is finally working out. Still, the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium with a playoff spot on the line will be rocking, and like they did back in 2021, the Raiders take care of business and eliminate an AFC West team from playoff contention in Week 18.
The Raiders complete their strong finish to the season with their fourth win in five chances, moving to 9-8 and firmly planting themselves in the playoff conversation. Will nine wins be enough to make the playoffs in the AFC? The way things are going, that could be enough, but either way, Pierce does enough down the stretch to warrant Mark Davis giving him a full-time job for 2024.