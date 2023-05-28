Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting 2023 Stat lines for each star player
As we look forward to the 2023 NFL season, we take a shot a predicting some of the Las Vegas Raiders star players' final stat lines.
The 2023 NFL season continues to creep closer and closer. With many things being finalized like team schedules, rookie contracts, and team activities on the field, we are starting anew in regards to predicting how the Las Vegas Raiders season will turn out.
The Raiders did a lot during the offseason, more so to benifit the offense than defense. It seemed very obvious though that they decided to retool the offense in free agency and address defensive needs in the NFL Draft.
With plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball, it's only fitting to try and project what a final season stat line would look like. The most interesting part will be seeing how the returning guys get affected by the newbies, positively or negatively. Lets dive in.