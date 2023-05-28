Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting 2023 Stat lines for each star player
Raiders Quarterback
Undeniably the quartback position became the hottest talking point for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. After releasing nine year veteran Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels went out and brought in a familiar face in former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo. What's semi comical about the situation, in regards to Raiders twitter, is that Jimmy G was the most lateral move from Carr the Raiders could have made.
Last season Carr had what was considered a down year for him in his first year with Josh McDaniels. He posted a stat line of 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 60.8% completion percentage. Ironically enough, Garoppolo's best season he's had was slightly better that.
This will be the first season though that we see Jimmy as the starter from jump street in a McDaniels system that allows more downfield passing than the Kyle Shanahan system he just came out of.