Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting 2023 Stat lines for each star player
Raiders Running Backs
Last season was the year of the running back for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs came out, after getting his 5th year option denied, and ran his way to the top of the running backs list for the NFL in 2022. He racked up 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging a dominating 4.9 yards per carry. He also improved his receiving game by pulling in 400 yards on 53 receptions.
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Raiders drafted Georgia standout Zamir White. Many thought he was being brought in to be Jacobs replacement, which still could be the case. It's undeniable that Jacobs is the guy right now though and will be as long as he's in the silver and black.
White seemed to be a product of bad timing and lack of reps. Josh Jacobs was so good and so consistent that White only really saw the field to spell him from time to time and give him rest. I do believe that Zamir will come into his own this season, having a full year learning to be a professional and getting more opportunities to run the ball.