Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting 2023 Stat lines for each star player
Raiders Defense & Special Teams
The defense is always the talk of the town for the Las Vegas Raiders, and not in a good way. The Raiders are always a good defense away from competing, yet every year the defense seems to still be terrible. This year, unlike most though, the team invested a lot of their draft picks into defensive talent.
The most exciting part on the defensive side of things is rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson. Taken at 7th overall in the NFL Draft, Wilson was also considered somewhat of a steal in the draft, as many thought he could be the first defensive player taken off of the board, The combination of him and Maxx Crosby is going to be a must watch in the 2023 NFL season.
Flip to the third phase of football on the special teams side and you have one of the most automatic and reliable kickers in the league. Daniel Carlson has been as close to a sure thing as the Raiders have had in a long time. Over the last three years he has averaged 93% field goal percentage and hasn't missed more than 3 field goals in an entire season in that same span.