Raiders predictions for the 2024 NFL Season: Division finish, playoffs, record prediction
How much success will the Las Vegas Raiders have in their first full year under Antonio Pierce?
By Levi Dombro
The 2023 campaign for the Las Vegas Raiders was riddled with inconsistency and tumultuous happenings in the building. They went through three quarterbacks, two head coaches, two general managers, and played a different combination on the offensive line seemingly every week.
Despite this drama, the team finished with an 8-9 record and was in the hunt for the playoffs until the 17th week of the season.
While the bones of the team are roughly the same, Las Vegas made key improvements in several departments that they struggled in last season, so there is a ton to be optimistic about as a member of Raider Nation.