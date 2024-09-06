Raiders predictions for the 2024 NFL Season: Division finish, playoffs, record prediction
By Levi Dombro
Will the Raiders make the playoffs?
I truly believe this Raiders team will be better than most think, but it is unlikely that they reach the playoffs in a loaded AFC.
Last season they were on the outside looking in, and that was with Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers sidelined. The Bengals and Jets both missed the playoffs last season too, but they figure to be better this year as a result of steady quarterback play, and it is a crowded Wild Card race to boot.
The way I see it, the Chiefs will win the AFC West, meaning the Raiders will have to go the Wild Card route.
In the AFC North, only one of the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns can win the division, meaning two of them will be in the hunt for the remaining three spots. The same is true for the AFC East with the Dolphins, Jets, and Bills. For the AFC South, the Texans seem to be the frontrunner, but that leaves Jacksonville, Tennessee and Indianapolis in the Wild Card race too.
While the NFC is top-heavy, the AFC is just brutally deep. If the Raiders had an easier schedule, I would project them to be a playoff team. I still do have faith, however, that the Raiders can scrape together 10-11 wins by the skin of their teeth and squeak into the playoffs.
Is it likely? No. But is it possible? Absolutely.
The team has an Ace in the hole that most won't talk about, but I'll throw it out there: Minshew Mania could be the ultimate wrench to throw into the AFC playoff picture.