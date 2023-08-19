Raiders preseason game today vs. Rams: Game time, betting odds and how to watch live
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 Preseason Week 2 action. Here are the latest odds, and how to watch live.
By Brad Weiss
After trouncing an NFC West opponent in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason schedule at home, the Las Vegas Raiders hit the road for an away tilt against another NFC West foe in Week 2. The Raiders will invade SoFi Stadium today, going up against the Los Angeles Rams, this after the two teams had joint practices earlier this week.
Week 1 of the preseason brought a shocking performance by the Raiders, who beat the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 34-7. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell was excellent in that matchup, completing 15-of-18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while not turning the ball over in his debut.
Today, O'Connell will look to build on that success from Week 1, doing it against another 2023 draft pick, Stetson Bennett. The former Georgia Bulldog has looked good so far this summer, and between the two quarterbacks, they have showed out better than most of the quarterbacks taken this past April, including first-round picks.
Here is how you can catch this matchup today.
How to watch the Raiders at Rams 2023 Preseason Week 2
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
When: Sunday, August 19, 2023
Time: 9PM ET, 6PM PT
Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
TV: No national broadcast, Local: FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 39.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 3.5-point favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
One big surprise this summer has been the play of the defensive line, who dominated the Rams in joint practices this week. There is some real competition going on at both defensive tackle and defensive end this summer, and when all is said and done, cuts are going to be very hard for the Silver and Black later this month.
We may see some of the bigger-name players in this matchup, as the Raiders have only one more preseason game to go after this battle in LaLa Land. Hopefully, the Raiders can build off a successful performance in Week 1, though the Rams should be fired up after a 34-17 loss to another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Charger, last weekend.