5 Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job
The Las Vegas Raiders training camp has been full of competition, and these five presumed starters could be out of a job.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is in full swing, and that means the competition is ramping up out in Henderson, Nevada. The 2023 Raiders are trying to right the wrongs of last year's team, as Dave Ziegler has gone out and revamped this roster in a big way.
As we inch closer to the first preseason game, we are already seeing a number of young players step up and threaten to take some starting jobs away from veterans. We are also seeing some new veteran faces come in and fight for starting jobs as well.
Here, we look at some presumed starters who are in danger of losing their starting job.
Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job
Bilal Nichols
Over the past two offseasons, the Raiders have tried to fix a big issue within the middle of their defensive line. Through free agency and the NFL Draft, Las Vegas has brought in multiple players, including veteran Bilal Nichols, who was supposed to stabilize the position.
However, while Nichols is a solid player, he is being pushed big-time this offseason, including by two second-year players in Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. The Raiders brought back Jerry Tillery on a new deal, drafted Byron Young in the third round, and added veteran John Jenkins this offseason, so Nichols has a lot of pressure this summer.