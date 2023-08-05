5 Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job
The Las Vegas Raiders training camp has been full of competition, and these five presumed starters could be out of a job.
By Brad Weiss
Austin Hooper
To replace Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders went out and brought in two veterans, and drafted a tight end in the second of the 2023 NFL Draft. The two veterans were Austin Hooper and OJ Howard, two guys with starting experience, and the presumed No. 1 and 2 tight ends this year.
That was before the drafting of Michael Mayer, who figures to pass up Austin Hooper as the starting tight end this summer. Howard has already been cut from the team, which means a battle will rage on for that TE3 spot, but it is the starting job we have our eyes on this August.
Mayer is the real deal, and has come into the league and shown why many thought he would be the No. 1 tight end taken this April. The Raiders have good talent at tight end, and should be fine after moving on from Waller, but it is the battle between Hooper and Mayer for the starting job that will be must-see TV all summer long.