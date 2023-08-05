5 Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job
The Las Vegas Raiders training camp has been full of competition, and these five presumed starters could be out of a job.
By Brad Weiss
Duke Shelley
The Las Vegas Raiders have long had an issue at the cornerback position, as the defensive backfield as a whole has been terrible for the Silver and Black for quite some time. This offseason, some of the earlier moves the Raiders made saw them bring in two veteran cornerbacks, Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. to fight for starting jobs.
Both men are solid cornerbacks at the NFL level, and in most years, they would have easily cruised to starting jobs for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, this is a group that has been revamped with plenty of talent this offseason, including via the 2023 NFL Draft, where Jakorian Bennett from Maryland was a fourth-round pick.
Bennett has looked like anything but a Day 3 draft pick, as he looks like a starting-caliber player, and is leapfrogging people on the depth chart. When all is said and done, I believe Bennett starts for the Raiders in Week 1 over the likes of Shelley or Long, joining Marcus Peters in the starting lineup.