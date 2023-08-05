5 Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job
The Las Vegas Raiders training camp has been full of competition, and these five presumed starters could be out of a job.
By Brad Weiss
Alex Bars
The Las Vegas Raiders will bring back the entire starting offensive line from a year ago, including offensive guard Alex Bars. The Raiders utilized both Bars and rookie Dylan Parham at the two starting quard spots for most of the 2022 NFL season, and both were expected to come in and be starters in 2023 as well.
Well, while Parham is an unquestioned starter, and a cornerstone of this offensive line for the long run, Bars is in big trouble to crack the starting lineup this summer. The Raiders have so much depth at the offensive guard spot, including veterans like Greg Van Roten and Netane Muti, two guys who have starting experience at the NFL level as well.
Bars did a nice job for the Raiders last season, but there was not much depth behind him to battle with. This summer is different, and he is one of a handful of guys who could join Parham in the starting lineup against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.