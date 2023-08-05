Just Blog Baby
5 Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job

The Las Vegas Raiders training camp has been full of competition, and these five presumed starters could be out of a job.

By Brad Weiss

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Las Vegas Raiders presumed starters being pushed for their starting job

Jermaine Eluemunor

Then we come to one of the more shocking position battles going on at Raiders camp right now. The Las Vegas Raiders got great play from right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor last season, and in the offseason, gave him a new contract to bring him back for the 2023 NFL season.

Going into camp, it was presumed that Eluemunor would be the starting right tackle opposite Kolton Miller, who is one of the best young left tackles in the game. However, over the past few days, we have seen a new face emerge for the starting right tackle job, 2022 seventh-round selection, Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford played sparingly as a rookie last season, but definitely has the size and strength to compete at the NFL level. The likelihood is that Eluemunor will once again be the starter for the Raiders at right tackle this season, but if he continues to struggle during the summer months with penalties, you can expect Josh McDaniels to have a quick hook and insert Munford.

