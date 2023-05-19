Las Vegas Raiders: Projected 2023 starters before training camp
By Jason Willis
With the roster mostly set in stone, these Las Vegas Raiders players are likely to be the starters in 2023.
With the 2023 NFL Draft well behind us, rosters around the league have begun to take shape. Of course, there are still some quality players around the league but overall, the teams are not going to change that drastically.
For the Raiders, this is a season that cannot go the same way it did in 2022. With talented players throughout the roster, this season will likely be the last for head coach Josh McDaniels to prove that he is the man for the job in Las Vegas.
Clearly, the coaching staff and front office feel the pressure as well as they have added numerous players they are familiar with from other organizations. The most notable of which is the new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
On defense, the team injected some youth when they selected pass rusher Tyree Wilson to play across from superstar Maxx Crosby. Elsewhere, the defense certainly has holes but, at the very least, they should be more exciting to watch in 2023.
Of course, it is way too early to say for sure what the starting line up will look like when the Raiders make the trip to Denver in week one. Still, with training camp still to come, these players appear to be a safe bet for significant playing time.